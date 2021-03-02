Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Analysis, Emerging Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027 : Cisco Systems, Purple, Skyfii, July Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.71 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends – Growing usage of public Wi-Fi hotspots across various locations.



The global Wi-Fi Analytics Market is projected to gain a valuation of USD 32.16 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR of 23.7% throughout the forecast timeline. Wi-Fi Analytics enables enterprises to leverage the information collected over wireless networks to formulate informed decisions about physical locations. The industry has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the intensifying competition of the offline and online retailers and rising deployment of public Wi-Fi connections, and the increasing penetration of smartphone devices.



The increasing usage of smart devices predominantly drives the Wi-Fi Analytics market's growth along with increasing deployment of Wi-Fi connections in public places to attract more customers and the adoption of big data analytics in the business sphere. Moreover, the increasing advancements and developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected smart devices are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the projected timeline.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1096



However, the concerns surrounding the privacy of the customers' data owing to the tracking of their location through Wi-Fi enabled devices might hamper the Wi-Fi Analytics market's growth. Along with this, the stringent government regulations regarding the use of Wi-Fi connection to collect data are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.



Some of the prominent players of the industry are:

- Cisco Systems

- Purple

- Skyfii

- July systems

- Euclid

- Zebra Technologies

- Cloud4wi

- Fortinet

- Ruckus Wireless

- Yelp

- RetailNext

- among others



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Wi-Fi Analytics Market on the basis of component, location, deployment, application, and region:



By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Solutions

- Services



By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Cloud

- On-premise



By Location (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Indoor

- Outdoor



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Footfall Analytics

- Customer Experience Management

- Customer Behavior Analytics

- Customer Engagement

- Customer Loyalty Management

- Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1096



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

- Europe

o Italy

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA



Further Finding from the Reports Suggest:

- The global Wi-Fi Analytics Market is projected to gain a valuation of USD 32.16 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR of 23.7% throughout the forecast timeline.

- The increasing usage of smart devices predominantly drives the Wi-Fi Analytics market's growth along with increasing deployment of Wi-Fi connections in public places to attract more customers and the adoption of big data analytics in the business sphere.

- Wi-Fi Analytics incorporates the usage of Wi-Fi networks to gather data on Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. Over the past decades, technology has emerged as one of the widespread and versatile connectivity solutions rapidly being adopted across various industry verticals.

- Wi-Fi Analytics enables enterprises to leverage the information collected over wireless networks to formulate informed decisions about physical locations.

- The development of smart cities and government initiatives to further expand the adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- However, the concerns surrounding the privacy of the customers' data owing to the tracking of their location through Wi-Fi enabled devices might hamper the Wi-Fi Analytics market's growth. Along with this, the stringent government regulations regarding the use of Wi-Fi connection to collect data are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

- Based on the component, the solutions segment is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecasted period due to the increasing requirement of consumer behavior data in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

- Based on the deployment type, the Wi-Fi Analytics market has been categorized into on-premise and cloud-based deployment. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to garner the highest market share over the projected timeline owing to the increased flexibility and operational efficiency of deploying services and solutions of the Wi-Fi Analytics over to a large client base directly from the cloud-based solutions.

- Based on the type of location, the market has been divided into indoor and outdoor segments. The increasing requirement of consumer data in offline retail businesses and the intensifying competition of the offline and online retail stores are anticipated to drive the growth of the indoor segment throughout the forecast timeline.

- Based on the end-user application, the footfall analytics segment is anticipated to account for the market's largest share over the projected timeline.



Order Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1096



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026

Chapter 3. Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2026

3.3. Wi-Fi Analytics Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

Chapter 4. Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component (Insights & Trends)

4.1. Wi-Fi Analytics Market share by Component, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Solutions

4.2.1. Solutions, by Type

4.2.1.1. Wi-Fi-based location Analytics Solution

4.2.1.2. Wi-Fi-based Indoor Positioning Solution

4.3. Services

Continued…



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wi-fi-analytics-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries regarding customization, kindly connect with us.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Dietary Supplements Market Trends

2. Field Service Management Market Demand

3. Adhesives and Sealants Market Size

4. Engine Brake Market Share

5. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Forecast