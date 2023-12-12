Wi-Fi as a Service Market Future Growth, Latest Trends and Growth Factors Forecast to 2026

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The global Wi-Fi as a Service Market size to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The rise of cloud computing has been one of the significant transformations since the launch of the internet.



The developed countries are witnessing large-scale deployments of smart home security and other vehicle infotainment devices. These smart devices require to be connected to the internet and other devices through homogeneous or heterogeneous networks. Wi-Fi makes the integration and interconnection between devices easy and simplified.



All the sectors, specifically customer-centric businesses, have realized the importance of greater customer experience. Most consumers prefer internet connectivity while roaming around shopping malls, cafe shops, airports, and public spaces. Wi-Fi services have become a critical parameter for businesses to provide better experiences to consumers. Major factors driving the growth of the WaaS market include the reduction in the cost of ownership of infrastructure for organizations, increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage, ease of Wi-Fi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting, and increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trend among organizations.



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the major players, namely Cisco(US), Huawei (China), CommScope Inc. (US), Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communication (Canada), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan). These companies have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and product enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to cater to the growing demand for WaaS across the globe as well as to strengthen their position in the market. These strategies have also been tracked and mentioned in the report.



Cisco specializes in Internet Protocol (IP)-based products and services, which specifically cater to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. It is among the top Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) providers across the globe due to its constant investments in R&D activities for the development of high-quality products and services. It also offers technical support and advanced services. The company caters to the requirements of large enterprises, commercial businesses, service providers, and consumers. Ciscos wireless portfolio helps to manage the growing number of connected wireless devices. From the IoT to the ever-growing application inventory, Cisco wireless networks offer always-on solutions. The company offers end-to-end Wi-Fi products, such as APs, controllers, and management solutions, to SMEs and large enterprises. It operates its Wi-Fi business with two segments: Aironet (on-premises) and Meraki (cloud). Recently, it rolled-out new Wi-Fi 6 offerings with Catalyst 9100 series Aps.



Huawei offers its products and services to the technology market. It specializes in carrier networks, enterprise solutions, and consumer services. Huawei caters to the telecom, government, transportation, finance, healthcare, and energy sectors. The company offers strong Wi-Fi product offerings that include indoor and outdoor APs, controllers, and related accessories, such as antennas, coaxial connectors, RF signal couplers, combiners, power splitters, and power adapters. It leverages the smart antenna technology to channelize radio signals in dense and wide areas. Its Wi-Fi offerings cater to small, medium, and large corporate offices, public venues, and high-density areas. It also combines Wi-Fi and IoT technologies to power next-generation enterprise networks. Huawei has launched a new product called AirEngine that supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Since its launch, AirEngine is commercialized across countries such as Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, South Africa, China, and India. Huawei offers an access controller for large enterprises, SMEs, school campuses, and public venues. Its AC6805 controller manages up to 6,000 APs with 40Gbits/s speed.



