Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects.



The latest report on the Wi-Fi as a Service market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

The education segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of Wi-Fi and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in the education industry.

Factors such as increasing digital transformation across various industries in countries in Asia Pacific is expected to support growth of the market in the region to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wi-Fi as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/653



Important Points Mentioned in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Factors such as robust presence of international Wi-Fi as a Service solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wi-Fi as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/653



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises



Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/653



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wi-Fi as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wi-Fi as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Wi-Fi as a Service

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Wi-Fi as a Service

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…