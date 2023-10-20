Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Manufacturers, Analysis 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- The Wi-Fi chipset market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021–2026).



Growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growth of Wi-Fi in enterprise and business, rising need for faster data transfer and significant increase in the internet penetration rate are significant driving factors in the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. The growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market would also largely depend on the success of new Wi-Fi technologies, including IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig), and 802.11ax standards. However, several factors, such as the decline in the shipment of tablets and PCs over the last few years and long standardization and certification time, are hindering the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, increase in coexistence issues with LTE in LTE-U due to the use of 5 GHz band is a major challenge for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers.



In 2020, the Wi-Fi chipset market was dominated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US). The major strategies adopted by the top 5 players in the Wi-Fi chipset market included product launches and developments, collaborations, and acquistions which helped them to innovate on their product offerings and broaden their customer base.



Top 2 players in the Wi-Fi chipset Market are:



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) is ranked first in the Wi-Fi chipset market, especially after the exit of Broadcom Corporation (US) from the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2020. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. provides numerous chips, which are manufactured according to the latest IEEE standard. All such chipset products are used by many consumer device manufacturers such as D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan). The company launched various new products. For instance, in January 2020, the company introduced the new QCA6595AU, Automotive Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth combination chip in its Wi-Fi product portfolio. This chip is designed to reach 1 Gbps and is complementary to the Qualcomm Automotive Wi-Fi 6 dual-MAC chip, the QCA6696, which can reach nearly 1.8 Gbps of throughput. The company also adopted the acquisition strategy. For instance, in August 2015, the company acquired Ikanos Communications, Inc. (US), a provider of semiconductor and software products for home use. This acquisition would expand the hold of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in the carrier Wi-Fi and wired connectivity segment.



Recent Developments



In October 2020, Qualcomm unveiled the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms, the successors of the company's mesh networking platforms. They are designed to deploy gigabit-speed wireless performance to every room in the home in form factors as small as the palm. These devices are cost-effective enough to target low consumer price points. This engineering feat is achieved through a novel modular architecture approach, significant advancements in network packet processing technology, and the integration of next-generation Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.



In May 2020, Qualcomm launched a flagship portfolio of mobile connectivity systems representing the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E offerings of their kind. Building upon the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio technology features, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds (up to 3.6 Gbps) on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, VR-class low latency, and Bluetooth advancements delivering immersive audio experiences for classic and emerging LE Audio use cases.



MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)



MediaTek, Inc. ranked second in the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2020. A wide product portfolio has helped the company become one of the leading players in the Wi-Fi chipset market. The company's product portfolio offers various Wi-Fi chipset products with the latest IEEE standards. The company collaborated with many companies to enhance its expertise in this market. For instance, in February 2016, MediaTek, Inc. and Ericsson AB (Sweden) collaborated for Wi-Fi calling interoperability testing to expand the device ecosystem. This collaboration would bring the advantages of Wi-Fi calling to a considerably larger base of devices and end users, which would help MediaTek, Inc. to strengthen their business. Moreover, the company launched products to stay ahead in the competition.



Recent Developments



In May 2020, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 820 SoC, which is optimized for premium user experiences. Dimensity 820 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds and is feature-packed with MediaTeks latest multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations.



In March 2020, MediaTek and Samsung introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek's custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900). The flagship TV supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and offers consumers a seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access. MediaTek and Samsung are driving the TV industry forward with leading Wi-Fi 6 innovations for connectivity and premium 8K imaging and viewing experiences.