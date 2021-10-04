Wi-Fi Chipset Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- The Wi-Fi chipset market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021–2026). Growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growth of Wi-Fi in enterprise and business, rising need for faster data transfer and significant increase in the internet penetration rate are significant driving factors in the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. The growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market would also largely depend on the success of new Wi-Fi technologies, including IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig), and 802.11ax standards.



MU-MIMO configuration is projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period



MU-MIMO are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. The growing penetration of MU-MIMO Wi-Fi chipsets in enterprise and consumer access point equipment is expected to be the major driver for its growth during the initial years of commercialization. The adoption of these chipsets in smartphones, 4K TVs, and gaming consoles is expected to accelerate the growth of the MU-MIMO Wi-Fi segment during the latter half of the forecast period.



802.11ax to account for largest share of Wi-Fi chipset market during forecast period



802.11ax is expected to witness rapid growth in the overall Wi-Fi chipset market. This standard is expected to offer the highest spectral efficiency among all other existing IEEE 802.11 standards and is predicted to have a top speed of around 10 Gbps (as tested by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)). However, to meet the emerging demands for faster speed, a new amendment standard—IEEE 802.11be – Extremely High Throughput (EHT), also known as Wi-Fi 7—is anticipated to be released in March 2021. This new additional 6 GHz band with new features, including speeds up to 320-MHz bandwidth, will help achieve the target of EHT—a maximum throughput of at least 30 Gbps. It will find applications in high-throughput and low-latency services, such as 4K/8K video streaming, AR/VR applications, and online gaming.



APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi chipset market during ther forecast period (2021-2026)



APAC accounted for the largest share of the global Wi-Fi chipset market and is expected to become the largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets by 2026, accounting for an estimated 50% share of the market, in terms of volume There are several consumer electronics product manufacturers operating in China, South Korea, and Japan, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Sony Corporation (Japan). The large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China have led to the largest share of Asia Pacific in the Wi-Fi chipset market.



Key Market Players

The Wi-Fi chipset market was dominated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US).