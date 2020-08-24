San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- As the need for simplified network administration escalates for residential as well as commercial applications, indoor or outdoor, that can be efficiently and flexibly handled by a commodity operator, it is most likely that Wi-Fi customer premises equipment would witness higher traction in coming years.



With growing demand for mobility and increasing significance of virtual networking infrastructure, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment (CPE) is likely to sustain steady adoption over the foreseeable future. Enhanced physical networking, subsequently resulting in the ascending availability of sharable virtual resources, is projected to support the growth of Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market.



With 5G technology holding the promise to govern the telecom world over the course of next few years, the key companies involved in Wi-Fi customer premises equipment are also providing ground for 5G devices, i.e. 5G compatible customer premises equipment.



Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4524



5G Takes the Front Seat in Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market



One of the earliest developed 5G devices includes the Wi-Fi customer premises equipment launched by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – specifically for Verizon Communications Inc.

At MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. made an announcement regarding the launch of their first-ever 5G Wi-Fi customer premises equipment. The company recently launched an advanced trial of the 5G Wi-Fi customer premises equipment in Vancouver, which is projected to potentially lead to reduced costs of 5G in coming years. In a strategic partnership with Canada-based Telus, Huawei intends to slash down 5G costs for operators that will subsequently increase its accessibility for customers. With an ultimate objective to create a last-mile alternative to fiber in form of high-speed Wi-Fi 5G customer premises equipment, Huawei is expected to extend this solution Beyond customers and operators – to governments for Big Data and smart city applications.

Optus, Australia's telecom giant, recently announced the plan of launching the 5G fixed wireless CPE soon, this year. While the company has already successfully accomplished a (test) 5G data call from their Canberra-based site, it is claimed that the call is the first-of-its-kind in the country, at a channel bandwidth of 60 MHz on a 5G device and Optus' live network. Optus, for this project, had partnered with Nokia – the latter was majorly involved in the development of the Wi-Fi customer premises equipment and the 5G radio network.

Apart from Huawei Technologies, some more recognized companies are operating in the global WiFi customer premises equipment market, including AT&T, Qosmos, Ericsson, Verizon Wireless, Orange Business Services, Cisco Systems, Barcode Communications System, Dell, IBM, and, Intel Corporation.



Network Providers Partaking in the Mass Shift to Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment



Wireless network operators continue to face the growing customer dependency on advanced featured Wi-Fi network with high transmit power, without compromising on economic costs. Wireless customer premises equipment (CPE) has been a versatile wireless device solution for outdoor as well as indoor network connectivity demands. Increasing adoption of Wi-Fi customer premises equipment by households, commercial WISP providers and Wi-Fi installers, educational institutes, transportation terminals, convention centers, recreation areas and theme parks, and government facilities.



A substantial revenue share of the total sales of customer premises equipment is already taken up by Wi-Fi customer premises equipment. Further, a rapid mass shift of network service providers to integrated devices with an objective to regulate user experience is pointing to the increasing preference for Wi-Fi customer premises equipment in coming years.



Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4524



Taxonomy: Global Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market



The global Wi-Fi customer premises equipment market has been categorized on the basis of type of application and geography.



Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market Segmentation by Application –



Residential

Enterprises/Commercial



About TMR Research:



TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.