Wi-Fi Direct Solutions and Applications New Report

This research evaluates several WiFi Direct use cases for various application types. The most often envisioned application type, person-to-person, represents end-users sharing data/content such as transferring photographs from one user to the other. However, there are other key application types analyzed in this report.



In the person-to-device application type, the user will communicate with another WiFi Direct capable device for communications such as printing a file on their smartphone to the target device. In the reverse direction the device, a Blu-Ray player, will communicate with the user by 'pushing' the video to the user's tablet device.



Our research also examines public (as opposed to privately controlled) use cases and application types. In a public application scenario, for example, the end-user will communicate with a public movie kiosk to download a movie to their smartphone. Conversely, the public device may 'push' data to smartphones in the vicinity.



