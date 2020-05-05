Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is anticipated to surpass USD 23 billion by 2024 due to the supportive government policies and initiatives for the development of advanced digital infrastructure across countries. The government organizations are rapidly deploying Wi-Fi Hotspot at the public places to provide free internet services to the individuals as a part of their digitalization plan. Moreover, the increasing focus of governments in the developing countries to render services via online platforms to reach the rural population also accelerates the market growth.



The increasing adoption of smartphones and rising internet penetration also acts as a major force that is promoting the deployment of Wi-Fi hotspot. Furthermore, the rising adoption of enterprise mobility solutions and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) policies among the organization also augments the demand for the Wi-Fi hotspot market.



Wi-Fi Hotspot market includes hardware, software, and services. Hardware accounts for more than 55% share in the market. The growing adoption of gateways, access points, and cloud access points among the enterprises and residential users is the major factor supporting the market. These devices have been used by the users to provide authorization, accounting, and authentication for a wireless network.



The mobile hotspot devices are anticipated to attain CAGR of over 17% during the projected timespan. The advancements in WLAN technology and the growing incorporation of IoT devices are driving the adoption of the Wi-Fi Hotspot among the residential and business space. The advancements in technology have allowed the Wi-Fi technology to interconnect multiple devices into a network. Moreover, the rapid adoption of the mobile hotspot devices into the automotive also augments their demand in the market.



Software is projected to attain an annual growth rate of over 16% during the forecast period. The adoption of customized software to manage users and protect the network is the primary factor accelerating the software market. Moreover, the growing popularity of the cloud-based software among the enterprises also promotes Wi-Fi Hotspot market growth.



Wi-Fi Hotspot is being widely used in the commercial and community spaces. The commercial application holds over 15% share in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The rapid deployment of Hotspots across the public spaces to provide free internet access to the individuals is the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the supportive government initiatives for the development of network infrastructure and digitalization also act as a major factor propelling the demand for the Wi-Fi Hotspot in the commercial space.



The deployment of Wi-Fi Hotspot in the community space is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the projected timeline. The growing adoption of home automation and smart home solutions among the residential space is accelerating the adoption and demand for Wi-Fi Hotspot. Furthermore, the growing adoption of smart devices and the rise in disposable income of the population in developing countries also encourage the demand for Wi-Fi Hotspot.



Europe is leading the regional landscape with a share of over 35% in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The growth of the market is credited to the widespread adoption of Hotspot devices in public places such as restaurants, cafes, hotels, and retail stores. Furthermore, the existence of well-developed digital infrastructure fosters the demand for Hotspot devices. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast timespan. The growing demand from the developing countries including India and China propels the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of internet services and smartphone in the region also augments the demand for Wi-Fi Hotspot.



The key vendors in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market space are 4ipnet, Aerohive Network, Alcatel Lucent, Belkin International, Aptilo Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloud4Wi, Boingo Wireless, Edgecore Networks, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei Technologies, iPass, Inc., Junier Networks, Mojo Networks, Netgear, Nokia Networks, Open-Mesh, Ruckus Wireless, TP-LINK, Ubiquiti Networks, Xirrus, and ZTE.



