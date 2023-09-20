Wi-Fi Market: Share, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunity, Overview, Leading Players, and 2027 Projections

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- The global Wi-Fi Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 31.3 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trends among organizations is driving the growth of the Wi-Fi market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi Market"



201 - Tables

51 - Figures

204 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=994



The hardware segment is estimated to lead the Wi-Fi market in 2022.



The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and other hardware. The other hardware includes routers, switches, antennas, relays, and repeaters. The integration of Wi-Fi with other devices has led to improved connectivity. Several verticals, such as healthcare & life sciences and BFSI, are highly dependent on wireless connectivity, and any loss of connection may hamper their daily business operations.



The high-density Wi-Fi segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



High-density wireless environments are locations that require the support of hundreds or even thousands of wireless clients in a given area. High-density Wi-Fi is a design strategy for large deployments to provide pervasive connectivity to clients when a high number of clients are expected to connect to Access Points within a small space. A location can be high-density if more than 30 clients connect to an AP.



Indoor location type is set to emerge as the largest market for Wi-Fi during the forecast period.



Indoor Positioning System (IPS) refers to the technology that helps locate people and objects indoors. That location information is then fed into some type of application software to make the information useful. For instance, IPS technologies enable several location-based indoor tracking solutions, including Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), wayfinding, inventory management, and first responder location systems.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=994



SMEs are pegged to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Ease of deployment and availability of a number of vendors of Wi-Fi services are some of the factors leading to the adoption of Wi-Fi in SMEs. The demand for Wi-Fi is high in SMEs to ensure the security of their networks and the quality of their services.



Education is likely to emerge as the largest market for Wi-Fi during the forecast period.



The education vertical is expected to hold a significant market share in the Wi-Fi market, due to the various benefits provided by MSPs. These benefits include improved performance, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and better connectivity. Wi-Fi solution providers offer consistent connectivity through one reliable network via multiple APs to various educational institutes. Additionally, these solutions and associated services are instrumental in delivering managed and filtered internet access in the education vertical.



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi market include Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), NETGEAR (US), Aruba (US), Huawei (China), Panasonic (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Fortinet (US), D-Link Systems (Taiwan), LEVER Technology Group (UK), Redway Networks (UK), Casa Systems (US), Broadcom (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Airtel (India), Orange Business Services (France), AT&T (US), Comcast Business (US), Vodafone (UK), iPass (US), Superloop (Australia), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), Cambium Networks (US), and Fon (Spain).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=994



Regional Analysis For Wi-Fi Market:



In 2021, Asia accounted for USD 36.8 trillion in nominal terms, calculated by taking figures from the IMF. Asia accounted for 39% of the world's GDP in 2021. In PPP terms, its shares account for 47.5%, with USD 68.7 trillion.



Japan:



The number of internet users in Japan is expected to reach 128 million by 2026, and the demand for high-speed internet access is expected to grow in tandem.



The growing popularity of mobile devices is also driving the growth of the market. The number of mobile phone users in Japan is expected to reach 127 million by 2026, and the demand for wireless connectivity is expected to grow as more people use mobile devices for work, school, and entertainment.



South Korea:



The three-year plan was supposed to be unveiled in 2019. The city's government is tackling issues like the need for free, widely accessible public Wi-Fi that spans 4,237 kilometres and is installed with a priority in areas with a high density of people. They plan to more than double the quantity of public Wi-Fi access points (APs) by the year 2022. With a population of nearly 6 million, the cost reductions are anticipated to be enormous.



China:



Chinese wireless startup Zunpai Communication Technology Ltd claims to have obtained pre-A round financing in the amount of hundreds of millions of yuan.Zunpai is creating router chips for WiFi 6. Zunpai is initially creating a router IC with a 22 MIMO architecture for the 3Gbps market. The WiFi 7 standard and 44 MIMO will also be covered.



India:



In August 2023, WiFi Map, a prominent Decentralised Wireless (DeWi) corporation with headquarters in the US, revealed that India had overtaken Indonesia as its second-largest global market, with 12 million additional app downloads. This strong expansion is a result of the expanding DeWi community and the quick uptake of web3-based services in the area.



Browse Other Reports:



Simulation Software Market



Student Information System Market



Identity Verification Market



Public Cloud Market



Data Pipeline Tools Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-wi-fi-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-wi-fi.asp