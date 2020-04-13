Wi-Fi Module Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2020 & Key Players :Broadlink,Silex Technology, Inc.,Microchip Technology Inc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- A Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that connects number of electronics devices to the internet mainly, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smart appliances that include air-conditioner, smart television, washing machine, refrigerator and others. In addition, the Wi-Fi modules are utilized in various industries mainly scientific, industrial, commercial, healthcare, and consumer applications.



The key players profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Laird PLC, Broadlink, Advantech Co., Ltd., Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd., Silex Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc.



The major driving factor of the Wi-Fi module market is the increase in the adoption of cloud computing and growth of telecommunication, residential, and commercial sector. However, rise in privacy and security issues in the age of IoT restrains the market growth. On the contrary, development of 5G technology is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in future.



The global Wi-Fi module market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into router scheme Wi-Fi module, and embedded Wi-Fi module. Depending on application, the market is categorized into smart grid & smart appliances, handheld mobile devices, medical & industrial testing instruments, and router. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study comprises analytical depiction of the global Wi-Fi module market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE



Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module



BY APPLICATION



Smart Grid & Smart Appliance

Handheld Mobile Device

Medical & Industrial Testing Instrument

Router



BY REGION



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Azure Wave Technologies, Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Laird PLC

Broadlink

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Silex Technology, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.



Few TOC points :

CHAPTER 4: WI-FI MODULE MARKET, BY TYPE



4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. EMBEDDED WI-FI MODULE



4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country



4.3. ROUTER SCHEME BASED WI-FI MODULE



4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL WI-FI MODULE MARKET, BY APPLICATION



5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMART GRID & SMART APPLIANCES



5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country



5.3. HANDHELD MOBILE DEVICES



5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



5.4. MEDICAL & INDUSTRIAL TESTING INSTRUMENTS



5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country



5.5. ROUTER



5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



Continue....



