Wichita Portable Toilets Agency Unveils New Range of Sanitation Arrangement for Outdoor Events

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- For a variety of events that is held in and around the city, the Wichita portable toilet rental agency provides its residents with a variety of quality porta potties with different shapes, sizes and designs. Not only that the mobile toilet units offered by them is clean, comfortable and hygienic. With their collection of unique designs, dedication to service and attention to details, it is no surprise that they continue to reinvent the portable sanitation industry.



From formal affairs to casual gatherings, Wichita toilet rentals provide the right porta potties for any event. While still having a wide array of porta potties, they have yet again unveiled a new range of sanitation for special outdoor events.



When it comes to the variety of events taking place in and around the city such as concerts, fairs and festivals, quality and reliable portable toilet rentals is the key. For these events, the Wichita portable toilets agency offers celebration toilets. Having exceptional exteriors as well as interiors, these toilet units are considered ideal by many event planners. Its exteriors not only add to the décor of any event theme but the guest attending the event will also enjoy using it. It includes all the features that are found in upscale hotel restrooms such as fully operating toilets and sinks which are operated separately with foot powered pumps for ultimate sanitary experience.



While on the other hand it is often the overlooked details that make these toilet units stand out. It has amenities that come standard with the toilet such as toilet papers, anti bacterial hand wash, toilet seat covers, automatic air freshener and coordinating floral arrangement. Supplying with all these amenities ensures in providing a hygienic sanitation to every user.



The Wichita portable toilets agency has yet again raised the bar in the sanitation industry by providing their team of professionals for delivering and maintaining the toilet units. Due to their outstanding service and homelike facilities, they continue to exceed the expectations of their customers every day. To get further details regarding Wichita portable toilets kindly head to http://www.portabletoiletswichitaks.com



About Wichita portable toilets

Wichita portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Wichita. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Wichita, KS

Email: info@portabletoiletswichitaks.com

http://www.portabletoiletswichitaks.com