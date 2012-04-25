Wick Showcases Woodlands’ Businesses on ABC, Live Well Network

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Donna Wick, President of dw pr / Marketing, Media & Public Relations, has aligned with ABC to showcase a variety of Woodlands’ based businesses for both local and national media distribution.



“My partnership with ABC has proved profitable for my clients by offering them both local and national appeal,” Wick said. “For some, it has provided the motivation to broaden their base for greater market outreach.”



ABC produces the show “Deals” that airs locally on ABC 13 at 10am Saturday mornings, and then is distributed for national outreach on ABCs Live Well Network.



“Donna is innovative, creative and very much involved in our business,” Amy Milstead said, President of Milstead Automotive. “We received numerous calls from our televised segment and this was just another way she has helped us gain greater visibility in the community. She is very effective.”



Not all businesses featured were experienced in television exposure, but wanted to take advantage of the opportunity Wick presented.



“I was very nervous, but Donna was a total pro,” CeCelia Smith said, Buyer’s Agent for Team Sanderson of Prudential Gary Greene Realtors. “She helped me remain calm and stayed positive and complimentary. She really made me feel like I was doing a great job. This ultimately came across in the finished product. But behind the scenes is where her real professionalism made the difference. She had promotional pieces sent to all local venues. She posted our segment everywhere. She’s amazing!”



According to Wick there is measurable effort in pitching television segments and not all pitches are considered.



“There are many times I pitch a segment where the producers will want it tweaked a certain way or might even decline the pitch altogether,” Wick said. “Fortunately, I am addicted to ‘winning’ and continue to pitch my clients so that they get their day in the sun.”



One such business was Stacy Harris with Stacy Harris Images, who has now produced three segments on ABC with Donna Wick.



“Donna continued to pitch our segment until we created the perfect balance of what I could do and what they could produce,” Harris said. “She targeted an opportunity for me and made it happen.”



Wick represents local businesses for print, radio and television segments.



“Donna Wick is a very valuable partner to me and my business,” Lori Carrese said, President of Mommy Gateway and founder of the MomExpo & Health Fair. “She sees the potential in me, the direction of my business and considers future development in my brand. She helps me to dream big and will be vital in taking my business to the next level.”



Admitting that she is a “behind the scenes person” Wick claims she has the best job in the world.



“I love shining a light on others,” Wick said. “Whether you are a small business owner, a community leader, a corporation, political candidate or nonprofit agency, I will get your message in front of others.”



For more information on Donna Wick, go to http://www.donnawickpr.com, email her at donnawickpr@gmail.com or call 832.326.1965.