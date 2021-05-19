WICKED WATCH CO. Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Its All-New Pearl Diver

Bern, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- WICKED WATCH CO., a Swiss watchmaker has proudly announced the launch of its all-new watch called Pearl Diver. This remarkable new bronze automatic wristwatch is introducing LUMICAST into the world of microbrands, and the Swiss watchmaking company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, welcoming generous support and backing for the new watch.



"Followed by our successful Kickstarter campaign for the PEARL DIVER, we are now proudly offering you a chance to support the WICKED WATCH CO. on Indiegogo and receive your bronze diver at exclusive offerings." Said the spokesperson of WICKED WATCH CO., while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. All watches pre ordered get a 3 year warranty and Pearl Diver was conceived as a watch that everyone can afford.



Following are the most remarkable features of Pearl Diver:



Case is made of CuSn8 Bronze

Uni-directional 120 clicks bezel

Screw-down crown

Drilled lugs for easy strap removal

Up to 200 m / 20 ATM waterproof

Comes with 2 variations

Bronze Diver is a limited Edition of 500 pieces per color and movement

Unique serial number engraved on each case back

Features SEIKO'S NH35A Movement

The STP1-11 Features mechanical movement made in Switzerland

And much more



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/pearl-diver-automatic-bronze-dive-watch and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of Fr 10,000 CHF and the company is offering these watches as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



About WICKED WATCH CO.

WICKED WATCH CO. is a Swiss watchmaking company, and its all-new Pearl Diver is an exciting new bronze automatic watch with a wide range of cutting-edge features. The company is currently crowdfunding a limited edition of this watch on Indiegogo with special features and a 3 year warranty, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



Contact:

Contact Person: Pascal

Company: WICKED WATCH CO.

Country: Switzerland

Email: pascal@wtimepieces.ch

Website: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pearl-diver-automatic-bronze-dive-watch