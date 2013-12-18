Design Furnishings, America's Experts with Wicker Furniture, Offer New Information for Consumers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- In one of their two most recent articles, “Different Types of Outdoor Wicker Furniture,” Design Furnishing teaches consumers about the different items that are available in modern wicker furniture. Everything from couches and chairs to daybeds and bars are available as wicker furniture.



The complete article, discussing the huge variety of wicker furniture, is available at http://www.designfurnishings.com/blog/different-types-outdoor-wicker-furniture/.



“Most people think of wicker furniture as that rickety white furniture that seemed to fall apart after one season. In today’s market, there are so many different types and styles of wicker furniture, that most people are surprised. It’s worth seeing all of the different items that are available.” - Glenn Garvin, General Manager, Design Furnishings.



White, white and white – that is the only color that most people believe wicker comes in. In their new article, “The Color Guide to Wicker Furniture,” Design Furnishings dispels that myth, discussing the natural colors, as well as the various colors that wicker is available in today. Pastels and bright colors are all available on wicker furniture. The complete article is available at http://www.designfurnishings.com/blog/color-guide-wicker-furniture/.



“When I began my search for patio furniture, I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I didn’t want wicker. Then I found Design Furnishings, I read their articles about the quality of the furniture available… Now I have a patio full of great, comfortable wicker furniture.” – John C, Crescent City, CA

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Glenn Garvin



About Design Furnishings

Design Furnishings designs (http://www.designfurnishings.com), manufactures and sells at factory direct prices a full line of Luxury Wicker Patio Furniture directly to consumers through their ecommerce site at DesignFurnishings.com. They have experienced explosive growth over the past three years due to their low prices, top quality and large selection of styles and collections. Their nine unique collections features 100's of seating set configurations with matching dining sets and chaise lounges that creates resort living at home.