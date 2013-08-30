Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Announces Addition of New Plant Engineer to Company

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc., one of the leading steel wire suppliers in PA, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael DiSalvo as a new plant engineer. Michael brings over 22 years of experience working with General Electric to the Wickwire Warehouse Inc. family. The new hiring is part of the ongoing growth strategy that will keep the company an industry leader for years into the future.



“We are very pleased to have Michael bring his experience to our company,” a spokesperson for Wickwire Warehouse Inc. said. “There is no doubt in our mind that he can step up and be a team leader, helping our company grow to new and exciting heights.” Michaels' hiring is a reflection of our belief in the philosophy of constant improvement. The Japanese call it Kaizen. We just call it "getting better at what we do every day". The more leaders we have in our work force, and the harder they work, the better our products will be.”



In other news this month, Wickwire Warehouse's, Parade division announces that new galvanized steel baling wire products are back in stock and ready to ship. Baling wire has been called one of the best tools ever created and is used by thousands of businesses and millions of people nationwide. The galvanized steel baling wire supplied by Parade, is high-quality, versatile, and can be used for many things. Businesses within the farming industry use baling wire on a daily basis to bind together bales of hay, straw, or cut grass. Baling wire can also be used by businesses within the recycling industry to band together processed materials including condensed cardboard, aluminum, textiles, and other materials. For more information and pricing on the baling wire available through Wickwire Warehouse Inc., please visit the website or call 1-800-419-6720. A company representative will be pleased to help customers with their purchase.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://wickwirewarehouse.com/.