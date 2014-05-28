Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Announces Appointment of George Zugaib as Vice President of Parade Division

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has appointed George Zugaib Vice President of sales for their Parade Division. Parade is the company’s main distributing service for industrial packaging material such as steel and poly strapping, shrink wrap, buckles, clips, and baling wire. Zugaib brings his business and sales experience to Wickwire Warehouse, and the company looks forward to seeing how he’ll implement his expertise to enhance their operations.



Wickwire Warehouse has hired Zugaib as part of their efforts to expand nationally. In order to reach new markets while maintaining the same standard of excellence in distribution and customer service, the stainless steel wire manufacturers needed someone with overseeing experience. As owner and sole proprietor of Salon Zugaib in Marlton, NJ, Zugaib managed several employees and all the inner workings of the business, and also had the opportunity to deal face to face with customers.



Parade specializes in several different product lines encompassing all aspects of shipping and materials handling. Customers can purchase all manner of strapping tools and dispensers just by calling to speak with a Wickwire Warehouse Inc. representative. These tools, designed to secure steel and poly strapping, include hand tools (individual tensioners, sealers, crimpers, and cutters for regular or high tensile strapping) and dispensers that keep strapping portable and prevent tangling.



Need stainless steel strapping to reinforce shipments? Parade carries both regular duty strapping with precise gauge, width, and thickness, and high tensile strapping made of cold rolled steel that has been heat treated for extra strength, protection, and shock resistance.



For more information on Parade, visit Wickwire Warehouse Inc. online or call 1-800-419-6720.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.wickwirewarehouse.com/.