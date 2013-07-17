Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Announces Creation of National Accounts Division

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is pleased to announce the creation of their new National Accounts Division that will focus on providing stainless steel wire across the nation to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) markets. With the use of the new division, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. will emphasize their unique capabilities in the straightening and cutting arena. The operation has expanded to eight machines, providing more efficient results. The new division will also allow for quick turnaround, while still meeting the most rigid standards in the industry.



Along with introducing the new National Accounts Division, Wickwire Warehouse is pleased to announce the hiring of Darlene Petaccio as a new inside sales representative. Prior to becoming an inside sales representative, Darlene worked as a School Operations Officer with the School District of Philadelphia. Her primary responsibilities with the company will include enhancing Wickwire’s technological capabilities.



“We are more than happy to have Darlene join our team,” a spokesperson for Wickwire stated. With her help, along with the other great employees we have here, we will continue to roll out quality products for our customer. The expansion of Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has had a positive impact so far, and we plan on staying at the top of the industry.”



With the recent changes within the company, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. will continue their longstanding reputation of providing excellent customer service, high-quality products, and complete reliability. In the past 70 years, customers have enjoyed their experience and partnership with Wickwire, and with the new division expansion and hiring of a new inside sales representative, they will be able to enjoy 70 more.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://wickwirewarehouse.com/.