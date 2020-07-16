Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Announces Steel Strapping and Much More Is Available Throughout Summer 2020

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- The Wickwire Warehouse Inc. team is serving as one of the leading stainless steel wire and strap suppliers in PA, OH, and NJ areas throughout the summer of 2020. Although a core part of many businesses, it's often forgotten that the use of steel straps share a history with some major cultural sites, offer better durability than alternatives, and have a smaller carbon footprint than their counterparts.



Stainless steel straps are often used for keeping blocks of material bound together, but the steel that makes up the straps share a history with structures like the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, and the Golden Gate bridge. Steel has been used as a building material for as long as it's existed precisely because it offers a unique set of properties that materials like iron and plastic can't replicate.



The durability of stainless steel might seem like an apparent reason for purchasing the straps in the first place since they can endure a massive amount of pressure. However, stainless steel straps are also highly resistant to rust, other forms of corrosion, and significant swings in temperature. This resilience allows steel straps to be used for various businesses, such as construction, agriculture, shipping, and more without worrying about the bundles coming undone.



Finally, steel straps offer a method for business owners to reduce their carbon footprint without significantly changing their operations. This is possible because steel can easily be recycled without losing any of its initial durability and value as a component. Steel can even be used in green energy systems, such as wind turbines and solar panels, to further reduce the impact steel has on the environment.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a long-time reputation for providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to their commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise.



For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.