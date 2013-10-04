Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Now Offering Baling Wire for Customers This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering increased inventory on various sizes of baling wire to customers this fall. On the company website, customers will find steel baling wire and other products from some of the largest manufacturers in the United States. Wickwire Warehouse Inc. celebrates over 70 years of supplying steel wire products to thousands of customers, while providing unmatched customer service in the process. This October, the company will continue their tradition of being the leading steel wire distributor in the country.



Baling wire presents many benefits to various industries throughout the United States. As a flexible type of wire, baling wire can be used in a number of ways, as it can be manipulated to handle large objects. Although many industries use baling wire for commercial use, the material can be used at home as well. Baling wire can be used for quick patch work or to hang heavy objects on a wall. With the many uses customers can get out of baling wire, the stainless steel material distribution industry will continue to grow.



Customers searching for the highest standards of excellence when purchasing baling wire can turn to Wickwire Warehouse Inc., located in Philadelphia, PA. Due to being committed to excellent customer service, the company has become one of the leading distributors to stainless steel wire manufacturers in the United States. Throughout the company’s years of existence, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has been able to supply products to customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, and all over the country. The company distributes to manufacturers that produce display racks, lamp shades, wire forms, wire brushes, hangers and many other related products. Often times, purchasing bulk stainless steel material requires technical expertise. If there are any questions about the products offered, a company representative can be contacted by calling 1-800-419-6720.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://wickwirewarehouse.com.