Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Now Offering Galvanized Steel Wire This Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc., a leading supplier of stainless steel wire and products, is pleased to announce they are now offering galvanized steel wire this winter. Strengthened by the chemical process known as galvanization, this type of steel wire is strong and can be used for various purposes. Depending on the customer’s specific needs and requirements, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. offers galvanized steel wire ranging from different sizes and thicknesses. Always willing to speak with customers and assist them with their purchases, company representatives of Wickwire Warehouse Inc. can be reached by calling 1-800-419-6720.



Galvanized steel wire is not only used in construction industries, but also in homes and other properties throughout the United States. This form of steel wire is used to create a protective perimeter around a piece of property, ensuring it is kept safe when the owner or employees are not present. It would take hours for thieves or wild animals to cut through the thick steel, making it an effective deterrent. It can also be applied atop a stainless steel fence, which would deter people from climbing onto the property as well.



This type of steel wire can also be used to support large wall projections such as mirrors and paintings. The wire is strong and durable, making it a perfect match for supporting expensive paintings on the walls and securing mirrors that may be in danger of falling and shattering. Those who wish to have less of a chance of someone become injured from the large projections falling can contact Wickwire Warehouse Inc. for a supply of galvanized steel wire.



There are many more uses for galvanized steel wire including being used as material to make steel ropes and corrosion-resistant wire products. For more information, and to find other products Wickwire Warehouse Inc. supplies, please visit the company website.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://wickwirewarehouse.com/index.html.