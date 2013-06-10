Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Now Offering Parade Strapping & Baling Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc., one of the leading stainless steel wire suppliers and distributors, is now offering Parade Strapping & Baling products. Parade is a distributor of industrial packaging material including a complete line of steel and poly strapping, buckles, clips, shrink wrap, and bailing wire. Customers have been more than satisfied with the distributor’s line of various wire products including steel strapping, which are used to reinforce shipments and bundling materials for better handling. Strapping and Baling services have become more important than ever, with more businesses around the country needing Wickwire Warehouse’s high quality services.



Wickwire and the Foy family of companies, including Parade Strapping & Baling and United Roll Form, is the complete source for difficult or small requirements, which may be unable to be supplied by the larger mills. Wickwire Warehouse prides itself on being the best option for all steel and alloy wire products. Often times, large corporations lose sight of having a personal connection with their customers. Wickwire Warehouse is committed to giving their customers everything they need, while keeping a close, personal relationship.



For timely deliveries, Wickwire has expanded their straightening and cutting department, with the addition of eight machines to get the required jobs completed on time. The expansion is part of a company-wide initiative to ensure customers of timely deliveries while keeping the reputation of precision cutting and arrow straightness up to the highest standards. Wickwire Warehouse has employed highly experienced and trained machine operators to ensure quality work. Customers will not only receive the highest quality stainless steel wire, but they will be sure to get their shipments on time. Whether businesses produce display racks, lamp shades, baskets, shopping carts, or any other related wire form, they can turn to Wickwire Warehouse to get exactly what they need.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://wickwirewarehouse.com/.