Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Now Offering Stainless Steel Wire Cables This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc., a leading national distributor of stainless steel products, is pleased to announce they are now offering a wide variety of stainless steel wire cables and ropes this December. The company distributes a wide variety of lengths and sizes of wires and ropes. For more information on the products available, please call 1-800-419-6720 to speak with a company representative.



As a leading stainless steel cable wire distributor, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is dedicated to informing its customers on when they need to replace their cables. There are many signs to look for, and when it is time to purchase new cables, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. will have the appropriate sizes and lengths available for all customers.



One of the many signs that a cable needs to be replaced is corrosion. General, or localized corrosion, can be identified by a rough or pitted surface. Corrosion can also cause a slack to form within strands and a reduction in diameter. Also, if the number of broken wires is greater than 5% of the total number of wires available, then a cable should be replaced.



Because stainless steel wire cables are often used for conveyor dryer ovens, or industrial baking ovens, the high temperature can cause damage to the cable. Wires that heat to 300 degrees Celsius or more can lead to a weakness in strength. If someone notices that wires have been exposed to extreme heat, and have been weakened, they should immediately discard the wires and have them replaced.



If any of these flaws are noticeable, it would be wise to contact Wickwire Warehouse Inc. to find the proper replacement products. Company representatives can assist customers with finding the right material so they can get back to work as quickly as possible.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.wickwirewarehouse.com/.