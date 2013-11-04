Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Now Offering Stainless Steel Wire Products This November

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering stainless steel wire products this November. As a leading supplier of stainless steel products, customers from across the United States turn to the company for high-quality steel and steel products such as wire, nails and more. Customers from various industries use the stainless steel wire from Wickwire Warehouse Inc. to manufacture and distribute display racks, hangers, lampshades, store fixtures and more. The company has dedicated over 70 years to bringing customers the best possible stainless steel wire products, and this November, the company plans on continuing the longstanding tradition.



Stainless steel wire offers many benefits that regular metal wire cannot. One of the main benefits is that it is highly resistant to corrosion. Since stainless steel is composed of high chromium and nickel-alloy, it is highly resistant to fire and heat. Such facilities that rely on hygiene, such as hospitals, kitchens and food processing plants can rely on stainless steel wire to be easily cleaned. When faced with strict hygiene conditions, these facilities can make their processes easier because cleaning the steel products will take less time.



Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is not only a leading wire supplier in PA and NJ, but they are also one of the leading wire suppliers in OH as well. The company has been able to grow such a presence in the entire tri-state area because they are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the industry. To ensure customers receive the exact products they need, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. representatives are available to answer their questions and assist them with their purchases. Even if the demands of a customer are complex, the company will work hard to make sure his or her expectations are met.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a longtime reputation of providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to a commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise. For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.wickwirewarehouse.com/.