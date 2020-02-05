Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Offering Useful Advice on How to Avoid Early Stainless Steel Corrosion

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Wickwire Warehouse Inc. is highly-regarded as one of America's top steel wire suppliers located in Philadelphia, PA. For over 70 years, the workers at Wickwire Warehouse Inc. have been committed to producing and supplying only high-quality metal and plastic products, from steel baling wire to high-tensile strapping and banding. Although the stainless steel wire the company provides is impeccably made with superior corrosion resistance, there are still some ways for stainless steel to rust. Because the professionals at Wickwire Warehouse Inc. are dedicated to their customers and their favorable experiences with Wickwire products, they have provided a few pieces of advice regarding stainless steel corrosion.



Stainless steel alloys are famous for their strength, durability, and rust-resistance; however, resistance does not equate to imperviousness, which means that this material can still rust despite its oxide coating. One culprit of corrosion is salt. When stainless steel is exposed to salt and other chlorides, whether from seawater, coastal air, or chloride-enriched soil and sand, the salt can begin breaking down lower grades of the metal.



Another way stainless steel can begin rusting before it should is through bimetallic corrosion. If iron particulates accidentally latch on to stainless steel, the protective coating is disrupted, thus speeding up the corrosion process. Also, if a different metal or metal grade is welded together with stainless steel, the welding material and water can spark an electric current that can break down the less noble metal. Finally, extreme heat can cause flaking, which can change the composition of the flaked metal, potentially leading to another bimetallic reaction.



Generally, stainless steel is an excellent material with which to work, and it does live up to its name and reputation. Unfortunately, nothing in this world is entirely immune to everything forever, so it is crucial to take care of stainless steel to ensure its impressive longevity. Wickwire Warehouse Inc. manufactures excellent-quality metal straps and wires, so anyone looking to buy stainless steel wire in PA, NJ, or OH, should contact them today and place an order.



About Wickwire Warehouse Inc.

Wickwire Warehouse Inc. has enjoyed a long-time reputation for providing quality service with its full line of wire products. Part of the longstanding reputation of excellence is due to their commitment to stock the materials customers need, and assisting them with technical expertise.



For over 70 years, customers have enjoyed consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dedication to the wire supply industry. Meeting the most rigid standards, Wickwire is composed of skilled operators and experienced employees, which make for quick turnaround on product delivery.



To learn more, please visit https://wickwirewarehouse.com/.