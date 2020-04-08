Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Outlines Stainless Steel Wire's Role in Medical Applications

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- As a leading stainless steel wire supplier throughout Ohio and the surrounding states, Wickwire Warehouse Inc. understands stainless steel wire's vast applications. The field of medicine, in particular, relies on these products' appealing combination of corrosion resistance, mechanical properties, and high durability. The main domains of applications are chiefly the field of medical devices used for diagnosis, investigations, and forward-thinking surgical techniques such as laparoscopy. The more traditional areas of implants include miscellaneous surgical components and instruments.



In vascular therapy, continuous medical improvements allow minimally invasive intervention via arteries and veins. Stainless steel wires are found in intra-arterial stents, guide wires and diagnostic catheters, angioplasty catheters, aneurysm clips, and more. In orthopedic applications, stainless steel wiring can be found in fracture fixations, nails, spinal devices, bone screws and pines, cerclage cables, and suture wires.



Stainless steel wiring is also applicable for endoscopic medical devices, such as strands and cables utilized for biopsies, gallstone removal, foreign object retrieval, and support of colonoscopy. The field of orthodontics depends on shaped stainless steel wires for both its aesthetic and mechanical properties for archwire, self-litigating brackets, springs, and more. The related field of implant dentistry additionally makes use of stainless steel wires.



Stainless steel wire is often used for surgical applications such as post-surgery staples, suture wire and needles, and stylets. Another relevant field of use is the spring mechanisms found in syringes and self-injection systems for diabetes.



