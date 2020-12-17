Wickwire Warehouse Inc. Taking Orders for Baling Wire and Other Products Into 2021

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- Wickwire Warehouse, a leading stainless steel wire supplier to the OH, PA, and NJ, areas, is currently accepting orders for baling wire and other products for 2021. With the year coming to a close, it's essential for recycling companies especially to ensure that they continue to have the baling wire they need into the new year to continue to process and ship recyclable materials.



Baling wire is a staple of the recycling industry because it enables recycling facilities to bundle their materials to allow them to be stored and shipped easily. Whether it's paper, cardboard, metal, or plastic, baling wire allows the recycling facility to bundle the materials to get them to processing facilities that will turn them into new goods for public consumption.



Frequently, recycling companies use single loop or double loop baling wire since it allows workers to bundle compacted materials without requiring special equipment. However, in some cases, it makes more sense to use black annealed or stainless steel wire since these are resistant to corrosion. If a recycling facility has a large number of soda cans, for example, there might be trace amounts of liquid still in them, which can eat away at the wire and cause it to break in transit if the workers didn't use stainless steel or black annealed wire to bind it.



For some recycling companies, it's essential to obtain the right gauge of wire as well as the right material. This is because thicker gauges can hold a more significant amount of weight without snapping, which makes them perfect for heavy loads, like those that have a lot of metal.



