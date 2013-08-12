Widder Tools Explains How to Use a Portable Pneumatic Hacksaw

Hamden, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Widder Tools is a line of high-performing electric, pneumatic and hydraulic tools from Connecticut manufacturer High Precision Inc., built for demanding industrial applications such as on-site pipe cutting and demolition. One of the primary target markets for the tools is the oil and gas industry, which requires tools to possess portability, reliability and power in hostile environments.



In addition to the tools themselves, the Widder Tools website features a number of articles and other informational materials that discuss pneumatic tools and their applications, as well as other topics. The latest article explains how to use a portable pneumatic hacksaw to cut pipe on site.



The article begins with a general introduction of hacksaws and their varieties. The unpowered hacksaw is a common fixture of DIY shops and the sheds of hobbyists. They are great for hand-cutting wood and metal, since they're fast and easy to control; plus, the blades can be switched for different materials.



Power hacksaws are a different story - a serious tool meant for cutting serious metal, most power hacksaws are large and stationary, with powerful motors and cutting tables. The stationary power hacksaw is getting less common these days, with bandsaws taking precedence due to their speed.



Portable air power hacksaws are a different story. These tools still find wide use in applications that require cutting large pipes of up to 30 inches in diameter.



Our article explains how to cut a large pipe using a portable pneumatic hacksaw. For pipes above a certain diameter, the saw can be attached to the workpiece with a special clamp. This has a number of advantages to using it free-hand, including a straight cut and the ability to leave the saw working autonomously.



Our article talks about the proper procedure of attaching the clamp to the pipe and mounting the hacksaw on the clamp. It also talks about using a blade guide that stabilizes the blade at the far end and helps improve its longevity, as well as the neatness of the cut.



These are just some of the key points of proper hacksaw usage. To read more about using an air power hacksaw and other air power industrial tools, visit the Widder Tools website today!



Contact information:

Kylle Ayer

Widder Tools, 375 Morse Street, Hamden, CT 06517

Phone: (203) 777-5395 Fax: (203) 773-1976 Email: info@widdertools.com

http://www.widdertools.com