Wide Angle Software Launches Spanish Language Website

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Wide Angle Software, the maker of popular PC and Mac media management software is happy to announce the arrival of its new Spanish language website. The new website is a localization of their main website which until now was only available in English, French and German. The main focus of the Spanish website is to provide Spanish speaking users with easier access to all of the latest content and free trial versions of their PC and Mac products.



Maya Benson, Director at Wide Angle Software notes that “We hope that offering our website and software in Spanish will prove attractive to the tech-savvy Hispanic and Latino communities of the U.S. and the Americas. Our aim is to serve them by providing a complete end to end experience in Spanish, from website, software and user guide localization to dedicated Spanish language customer support.”



The software produced at Wide Angle Software is highly rated by its users for both functionality and usability. The following software including free trial versions are now directly available through the new Spanish website.



TouchCopy is a PC and Mac application enabling transfer of media from iPods and iOS devices to iTunes. TouchCopy can copy Music, Playlists, Videos, eBooks and Apps directly into iTunes, while also allowing backup of Photos, Calendars, Call Logs, Contacts, Messages and more. This has proven to be particularly useful to users whose computers have been damaged or replaced and who would like to retrieve their iTunes content from their iPod or iOS device.



iBackup Extractor software allows users to extract data from iOS device backups, which has been used by many users a means of recovering photos, messages and contacts from iTunes backups if their iOS device was damaged, lost or stolen.



Tune Sweeper enables users to search their iTunes library for duplicate songs and quickly sort and remove any unwanted tracks. This alongside its functionality to remove tracks where the files are missing will leave users with a clean, duplicate free iTunes library.



Wide Angle Software is pleased to be able to provide all of their software as free trial downloads for Windows and Mac OSX. The new Spanish website also contains a secure online store which offers competitive prices backed by a thirty-day money back guarantee, free customer support and lifetime free updates.



You can visit the new Spanish website at the following link: http://www.wideanglesoftware.es



Twitter: http://twitter.com/wideanglesoft



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wideanglesoft



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TouchCopy



About Wide Angle Software

Wide Angle Software believes software should be easy to use, look good and above all be useful to a wide range of consumers. The firm specialises in PC and Mac software for manipulating digital media, specifically on portable media devices such as iPods, iPhones and iPads.



Media Contact:

Maya Benson (maya@wideanglesoftware.com)

Wide Angle Software

http://www.wideanglesoftware.com

Wide Angle Software Ltd

44, Stafford Business Village

Dyson Way

Staffordshire Technology Park

Stafford

ST18 0TW

UK



TouchCopy® is a registered trademark of Wide Angle Software Ltd.

Apple®, iPod®, Mac and iTunes® are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.