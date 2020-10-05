Wide Angle Software Releases Contact Transfer App – Copy Contacts Between iPhone & Android

Stafford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Transferring contacts between devices can be tricky. Many people do not wish to upload contacts to cloud services, and for others, it is not viable to manually move contacts between different platforms and programs. To alleviate this dilemma, Wide Angle Software have released a new Contact Transfer app.



Contact Transfer is a Windows 10 application which allows users to easily transfer contacts between iPhone, Android, and PC, all from one place.



The main features offered by Contact Transfer:



- A great-looking, clean, modern interface is a pleasure to use.



- The simple 4-step process seamlessly guides one through the process of transferring contacts with Contact Transfer.



- Contacts can be made quickly and easily from Android to Android, iPhone to iPhone, between Android and iPhone, and between a mobile device and the PC.



- All transfers are secure and are performed locally on the PC. No information is passed or saved online or in any cloud services.



- Create contacts and save them to Android or iPhone.



- Edit contacts on a mobile device directly from the PC.



- Delete multiple contacts at once from a connected Android or iPhone.



A USB cable is required in order to connect an iPhone with the PC. iTunes is also needed on the PC to establish a connection with the iPhone.



To connect an Android device with Contact Transfer, the free Contact Transfer Android app is required. A local Wi-Fi network is used to connect the Android and PC.



Contact Transfer is available for download as a demo. The demo allows for exploration of the app's features, as well as the transfer of up to 5 contacts.



A full licence for the software can be purchased with a $15 one-time payment (no subscriptions). This is a single-user, single-computer licence which, upon activation, will unlock all features of the software.



The licence is covered by a 30-day money back guarantee and free customer support.



About Wide Angle Software

Wide Angle Software has an impressive 14 years of experience in developing apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. They specialize in software for managing and backing up digital media, as well as file and document management. The company believes software should be intuitive, aesthetically pleasing and above all be useful to a wide range of consumers.