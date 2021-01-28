New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Wide bandgap semiconductors are those with a wide bandgap between the valence band and the conduction band. Broadband gap semiconductor technologies play a major role in achieving high performance in high power density devices. These semiconductors have nearly ten times better load current properties than silicon-based semiconductors.



Key participants include:



Transphorm, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, GaN Systems, ST Microelectronics, Microsemi, Genesic Semiconductors, United Silicon Carbide, Exagon, and Monolith Semiconductor.



Market Drivers:



Wide bandgap technologies are inherently suitable for power semiconductor converters, which provide a quick response but are also relatively smaller and also more effective, with a higher input voltage and elevated temperatures load range than those silicon-based counterparts. These features, along with increased durability and efficiency, put wide-bandgap semiconductor devices as core drivers for evolving technologies such as hybrid electric vehicles and renewable sources of energy generation and thus increase consumer demand. These instruments also play a key role in improving the performance of current applications.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global wide bandgap power semiconductor devices market on the basis of type, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Diamond Substrate

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Zinc Oxide (ZnO)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Automotive

Renewable Energy

Industrial Motor Drives

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Power Factor Correction

Other



Regional Landscape:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest revenue-generating area during the projected timeline. The industry is expected to rise by 23.1% in the forecast timeframe and to have a customer base of about 44% by 2019. That could be due to factors such as the growing implementation of continuous power supply equipment in a substantially increasing number of data centres in the area and major investments prepared in respect of high signal processing equipment, especially in the defense and aviation sectors. Integration of large-bandgap power semiconductor devices throughout this area is expected to increase during the projected era.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Silicon Carbide occupies the largest market share in the year 2018 registering a growth rate of CAGR 22.9% during the forecast period.



Silicon Carbide is more cost-intensive to manufacture than the silicon counterparts and thus has led to the development of cost-effective manufacturing of Gallium Nitride for use wide bandgap power semiconductor devices. GaN is projected to grow at highest growth rate of 23.3% during the forecast period.



The market for wide bandgap semiconductors in uninterrupted power supply applications occupies the largest market share comprising 40% of the market with a growth rate of CAGR 22.9% during the forecast period. An Uninterruptible Power Supply finds application to safeguard important devices from mains supply issues, including spikes, voltage drops and fluctuations as well as total power failures using a dedicated battery unit…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



