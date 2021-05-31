Wide-Range Application of Paint Additives Fuels the Growth of the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-26 due to the extensive application of paint additives across various end-use verticals, such as wood & furniture, automotive, industrial, and architecture sector. Further, the burgeoning need for environment-friendly paints that fulfill domestic and international norms has aided the investment in extensive research and development activities by the leading players in the market, thereby presenting lucrative opportunities to drive market growth.



However, the surging prices of raw materials are critically hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, the production of cost-effective automotive paint additives is likely to offer profitable opportunities for the lucrative growth of the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market in the coming future.



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends in the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives market?

2. How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography and services adoption?

3. How has the competition been shaping across the countries, followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives market?

5. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives market service providers across various countries?



Anti-Foamers Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth

Based on the products, the market bifurcates into Rheology Modifiers, Biocides, Anti-Foamers, and Wetting & dispersing agents. Among these segments, the Anti-Foamers segment is likely to grow significantly in the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market in the forecast period. The segment growth attributes to the features exhibited by the Anti-Foamers, including the formation of less amount foam.



Further, Anti-Foamers pose high surface activity that can reduce the surface tension & viscosity of film, and raise the velocity of diffusion of gas, thus making the stability characteristic disappear.



"Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market Analysis, 2021" provides comprehensive, qualitative, and quantitative insights on the market potential, key factors impacting the market growth, hotspots, and opportunities available for paint additives providers across the country. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for competitors' success and strategic factorial indexing to measure their capabilities on 16 parameters, which will help companies formulate 'Go to Market' strategies and identify the blue ocean for their offerings.



Industrial Segment to Grow at a Sturdy Rate

Based on the End-user, the market classifies into Automobiles & Transportation, Industrial, Furniture & Woods, and Building & Construction segments. Of these segments, the Industrial sector is likely to grow considerably in the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives market during 2021-26.



The segment growth attributes to the wide-range industrial application of paint additives, including machinery coating to protect it from corrosion and damage. Additionally, they act as protective agents in industries by preventing machines & other assets from scratches and enhances their texture.



Thereby, the Industrial sector contributes to the growth of the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market in the forecast period, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market Analysis, 2021."



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Middle East & Africa Paint Additives Market are Akzo Nobel, Arkema S.A, Asahi Glass Co.Ltd., Ashland Inc., BASF S.E., BYK-Chamie GHBH, Cabot Corporation, Cytec Industries, Daikin Industries, and Dynaa A.S.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Formulation (Water, Solvent, Powder Based, Others)

2. By End-User (Automobiles & Transportation, Industrial, Furniture & Woods, Building & Construction)

3. By Product (Rheology Modifiers, Biocides, Anti-Foamers, Wetting & dispersing agents, Others)

4. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Jordon, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Rest of MEA)

5. By Competitors (Akzo Nobel, Arkema S.A, Asahi Glass Co.Ltd., Ashland Inc., BASF S.E., BYK-Chamie GHBH, Cabot Corporation, Cytec Industries, Daikin Industries, Dynaa A.S)



