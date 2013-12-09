Wide Range of Printing Services on Discount at PrintPelican.Com

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- A well printed catalogue can act as ask excellent marketing tool and help in improving sales of businesses. Brochures and catalogues with attractive designs are crafted and printed by PrintPelican.com. Flyers and business cards are also printed according to the requirement of clients and samples can be requested before placing bulk orders.



Talking about the discounts offered on printing services, a senior executive from PrintPelican.com stated, "Clients are offered 50% off on calendar printing, 40% off on bumper stickers, discount of 40% on post cards and rack cards, 40% off on brochures.” Free UV coating is offered on business cards, post cards and rack cards.



Custom commercial printing solutions designed according to the needs of customers are offered and all the orders can be easily placed online with the click of a button. Samples can also be requested for by clients and color brochure printing services help companies to make an incredible first impression. Free design solutions and online proof editing is also provided to customers.



Speaking about the delivery service offered, a senior official from PrintPelican.com commented, "Timely and prompt shipping service is offered on all orders and free shipping can also be enjoyed on a variety of printing orders and all printing solutions are provided to match the timelines of customers.”



Business printing services are provided with the help of state of the art equipment and expert technicians cater to the requirements of clients. Eco friendly printing solutions are also available and can be chosen by environment conscious companies.



About PrintPelican.com

PrintPelican.com is a leading provider of high quality printing solutions that are designed to cater to the needs and requirements of businesses. Cheap brochure printing, calendar printing, business card printing as well as label and rack card printing services are offered to clients. Excellent quality of online support is offered to address all queries of customers in a prompt and efficient manner.



Contact Information:



PrintPelican.com

1770 West 10th Street

Riviera Beach, Fl 33404

US

Phone: 1-800-474-0461

Website: http://www.printpelican.com/