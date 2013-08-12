Wide Selection of Mattresses and Bed Boxes Now Available for Brazilians to Order Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A mattress is one of the most important things in a home. The mattress gets used every day and can lead to a good night’s sleep or a bad night’s sleep. Those who suffer from back problems and medical conditions often rely on their mattress in order to alleviate their symptoms.



A pair of Brazilian websites wants to help visitors save money on their online mattress orders. At DaquiPraCasa.com.br and PosturalColchoes.com.br, visitors will find a wide selection of mattresses and bed boxes available to order. The websites are designed to give consumers a wide range of mattresses from which to choose, including mattresses designed to fix back problems and mattresses designed to provide different levels of comfort on each side of the bed.



To help visitors make their selection, PosturalColchoes.com.br features an online consultant that will help visitors find the perfect mattress with just a few simple steps. A spokesperson for the site explains how the online consultant works:



“Our online consultant asks four simple questions to website visitors. Visitors answer whether or not they sleep alone, for example, along with inputting their height and weight data. This makes it easy to recommend the best possible mattress selection. Since everybody’s different when it comes to mattress preference and body shape, there’s rarely a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution. Instead, smart mattress buyers realize that they need to choose a mattress unique to their needs.”



“Castor” is one popular mattress brand available for sale at both DaquiPraCasa.com.br as well as PosturalColchoes.com.br. Browsing through the Castor product pages, visitors will find mattresses available for as little as R$ 283,00 ($125 USD). Visitors can also order a ‘cama box’ (mattress box, in English) designed specifically to match that mattress.



DaquiPraCasa.com.br has done something else to make the shopping experience easier. Visitors can set the price they’re willing to pay for a mattress and then browse through only the mattresses that are within that price range:



“Visitors can choose any price between R$ 110 and R$ 4870 in order to narrow down their mattress selection. Visitors can also choose the size of mattress, the brand, the color, and other qualities. Meanwhile, shoppers who are filling up a family home with mattresses can also appreciate the bulk savings discounts we offer on all orders of six mattresses or more.”



Whether ready to buy a colchao Castor today or shopping for a cama box, these two Brazilian mattress shopping websites want to help visitors make an intelligent choice on their home bedding solutions.



About DaquiPraCasa.com.br and PosturalColchoes.com.br

DaquiPraCasa.com.br and PosturalColchoes.com.br offer a wide selection of mattresses to online shoppers in Brazil. The websites allow shoppers to search through mattresses based on price, size, color, brand, and other options. For more information, please visit: http://www.daquipracasa.com.br or http://www.posturalcolchoes.com.br