Widely-Read IT Blog Digitalolympus.com Discusses Emergency Role of Business Data Systems Disaster-Proofing in New Article

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Tech blog DigitalOlympus.com recently published an article that showcases how disaster-proofing of business telecom solutions can help businesses stay online and not lose production during disaster scenarios like the recent hurricane Sandy. It showcases the use of hosted data services and virtualization as opposed to actually owning and operating local machines apart from essential in-office solutions such as VoIP phones, business phone system equipment, hosted PBX systems, corded or cordless analog phone systems, and VoIP phone system solutions.



Disaster-proofing is important for businesses because it helps them improve the security of vital business databases and data processing systems as well as also ensuring that local accidents or crises such as the recent hurricane Sandy do not disrupt business activities.



The article showcases how disaster-proofing of corporate databases and business information systems allows businesses to remain online and productive even in the face of disasters like the recent hurricane Sandy which tend to disrupt business activities. The article also highlighted virualization and data backup as key ways through which businesses can achieve disaster-proofing. Data backup allows vital business data to be stored remotely in different locations allowing such data to remain available even if one location suffers a geological event. Virtualization refers to cloud-based technologies that save businesses the hassle, risk and cost of owning and operating their own data processing systems.



By eliminating hassle, reducing costs and lowering risk, business disaster-proofing of IT and data systems helps businesses to stay on track even in the face of threatening situations like hurricanes or other disaster-scenarios.



DigitalOlympus.com is a dedicated tech blog powered by tech writers with expertise across various tech fields and disciplines including telecom, Internet, mobile & cellular, health IT, e-commerce, and more. By presenting up-to-date information on today’s leading technology and providing valuable and key insights into what the future may hold, DigitalOlympus.com provides its readership with a view into their world like they’ve never had before, as well as a way to track and anticipate the changes our world faces in a digital age.



“Disaster-proofing refers to a group of data security approaches which are put in place to ensure that critical data and business information systems are kept at optimal productivity even during distasters that would normally cause large-scale systems malfunction and non-availability of business data,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



For more information on how to disaster-proof business IT solutions, visit Digitalolympus.com.



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is an online news Blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.