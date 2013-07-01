Widely Successful off Broadway Play "Stripped" Sets Date for Opening Night

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The producers of one of the most electrifying off-Broadway plays of last year, “Stripped”, have set a date for the opening night of its hilarious show about the lives of the members of a dance troupe. The play will open again in New York City on July 12 at the XL Nightclub.



“Stripped The Play” is a critically acclaimed show loosely based on the experiences of its writer and director Steve Stanulis, who used to be a NYPD officer by day and male stripper by night. This production is the perfect way to spice up outings like ladies night outs, girls night out NYC events and bachelorette party NYC events.



For only $58.00, this daring Off Broadway show makes up for a great option for any private group looking to find interesting bachelorette party themes; especially because its witty dialogues and on spot acting makes it an alternative that surpasses what any male strip club NYC has to offer.



Theater lovers can go see stripped at XL Nightclub at the Out Hotel (512 W 42nd St) on Friday July 12 at 8:00 p.m. VIP tickets -first four rows- are also available for only $88.00. All seating options, plus dinner and wine extras, are now available at the show’s official website.



“We are back in New York, and we love it,” said a spokesperson for the show production. “Vegas was great, but coming back to New York City has everybody at the production team really excited. That’s why we want to give people here the opportunity to come and enjoy the show like never before.”



Internet users can find out more about “Stripped the Play” on Facebook at facebook.com/StrippedThePlay as well as follow it on Twitter via @StrippedThePlayNYC to get even more information about the cast, crew, and upcoming offers.



Tickets can be bought instantly over the phone by calling 212-235-7013. For more information about group events, night outs, bachelorette parties and the limited-time-only 2 for 1 Special Summer Promotion, please feel free to go to strippedtheplay (dot) com



About "Stripped The Play"

"Stripped The Play" is a unique Off Broadway show which delves into the highly entertaining world of male exotic dancing while also thrilling audiences with breathtaking theatrics. The play is a critically-acclaimed success and adds a comedic storytelling twist to exciting male dance routines for an experience audiences simply won't forget in a hurry. "Stripped" has received positive reviews from leading critics, including reviewers from the NY Times and NY Theater. "Stripped" cast member and producer Steve Stanulis, also the host of the TV/radio show "In the Life, with Steve Stanulis", adds a unique perspective to the show as a former New York City police officer. "Stripped" is a great way to enjoy highly entertaining night-outs when in and around NYC.