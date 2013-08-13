WideStep Security Software Releases Elite Keylogger for Mac Users

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Widestep Security Software’s foremostand prominent Windows keystroke recording software Elite Keylogger is now obtainable for users of Mac computers.



The company’s Elite Keylogger for Mac is similar to its Windows version in that it will retain a recordof all the keys typed on the Mac desktop and/or keyboard including but not limited to: emails, instant chat messages, non-keychain password and usernames. Items that are copied to the clipboard will also be recorded and screenshots can be regularly taken. All reports will be sent to the provided email address, regardless of the location.



Elite Keylogger for Mac won’t appear in the Application folder or Dock, and gives employers and employers some peace of mind that the computers are being utilized the way they are supposed to be.



Now, Elite Keylogger for Mac has two versions available:



- Free

- PRO



Both versions have similar features with two notable exceptions. In the free version, passwords are not recorded and it can be seen in the dock and application folder. The price for the PRO version begins at $49. Current Elite Keylogger for Windows users can receive a discount.



Elite Keylogger for Mac can work with 64-bit Macs using the OS 10.6.8 and later software.



WideStep Security Software is a security software firm situated in Plano, Texas.



Media Contact

http://www.widestep-keyloggers.com/elite-keylogger-mac