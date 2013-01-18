Widget Love Sponsors LivingSocial 5km Charity Event

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- For thirteen years, Widget Love has been creating and distributing innovative products and gadgets throughout the globe from their centers in North America and Asia. Their unique product lines have improved the lives of customers in many ways, such as their touchscreen winter gloves, allowing people to keep their hands and fingers warm while using their capacitative touchscreen devices. Now they are looking to help change people’s lives as a contributing sponsor of the LivingSocial 5km Charity Event in support of two major charities, d.light and Mercy Corps.



The Canadian owned company has stated that the purpose of the charity event was to raise awareness and improve the quality of life for people by alleviating suffering, poverty and oppression. d.light and Mercy Corps are engaged in improving the lives of millions of people who are impoverished, compelling Widget Love to join the cause.



The mission of the charity d.light is to enable households without reliable electricity to attain the same quality of life as those with electricity by replacing every kerosene lantern with clean, safe, and brighter lights. The organization hopes to bring light to 100 million people by 2020.



Mercy Corps is committed to improving the lives of the impoverished and oppressed by helping build secure, productive, and just communities.



A spokesperson for Widget Love explained, “from our hair chalk to our tactile touchscreen gloves to our Widget Love Makeup Brushes, we have been making a small but significant difference to how our customers live their lives for over a decade. We felt that the LivingSocial event was a great cause and an opportunity for Widget Love to contribute towards the lifestyle improvements of millions of people by supporting these worthy charities. These funds will help bring light and life back to poverty stricken communities.”



About Widget Love

Widget Love is a Canadian owned company that manufactures, markets and distributes cutting-edge products in a variety of diverse fields, selling to worldwide markets for over 13 years. They ship to all customers direct from their factories across North America and Asia. Widget Love has also been recognized for introducing some of the most innovative items to market. For more information, please visit: http://widgetlove.com/