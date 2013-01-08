Wieser Educational Expands to Meet Common Core State Standards

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Common Core State Standards are the future of education in the United States, and Wieser Educational has been diligently working to incorporate new, dynamic materials that meet these standards. These materials are now available on their main website.



The Common Core State Standards are available for English Language Arts and Math, and aim to provide teachers in all states and US territories with clear, concise standards for education. To date, all but five states and four of the six US Territories have adopted the standards, since they were first published.



A company spokesperson for Wieser Education said “We truly believe that these standards are the future of education in the U.S., and, with their widespread adoption, there is now a demand for updated classroom materials that meet these new standards. It is for this reason that we are now releasing over one thousand products that are aligned with these new standards, as a part of our product mix for 2013.”



For more information about Wieser Educational, and their new material covering Common Core State Standards, visit their website at www.wiesereducational.com. Look for the red “Common Core” icon to indicate materials that are “Aligned with the Common Core State Standards”. Click on the link for more detail on the textbook choices.



About Wieser Educational

Wieser Educational was founded in 1978 and remains family-owned, today. The company’s goal is to provide the highest quality instructional materials for struggling learners who are in or above the fourth grade. Many of the available products are designed specifically for Special Education, At Risk Students and ESL/ELL. These materials offer core grade level content with reading and vocabulary levels that are several grades lower. On-level materials are also available as well as the new materials that cover Common Core State Standards.