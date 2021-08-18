WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market to Get a New Boost : Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the WiFi / 802.11 Modules market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (United States), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Fortinet (United States), NETGEAR (United States), Aruba (United States), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), D-Link (Taiwan), Broadcom (United States), Airtel (India), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), AT&T (United States).



Scope of the Report of WiFi / 802.11 Modules

Wi-Fi is a wireless networking technology that allows devices like computers laptops and desktops, mobile devices and wearables, and other equipment such as printers and video cameras to interface with the Internet. With the widespread usage of the internet and its continued development, businesses are introducing new standards to provide improved communication and mobility to their users. A lot of progress is being made in the Wi-Fi industry right now. There is increasing demand for reliable network connectivity and adoption of Wi-Fi solutions in various verticals.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Universal Wi-Fi Module, Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module, Embedded Wi-Fi Module), Application (Smart Appliances, Handheld Mobile Devices, Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments, Smart Grid, Router), Components (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Industry Vertical (Education, Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Hospitality, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)



Market Trends:

5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

Upgradation Version of the Venerable Wi-Fi Standard like Wi-Fi 6, and 802.11ax



Opportunities:

Increased Dependency on Internet In The fastmoving World

Continued Upgradations In Wi-Fi Standards



Market Drivers:

Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses.

Increasing Number of Internet Users Across The World

Increasing use of IoT Devices



Challenges:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Poor User Experience in High Density Environments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the WiFi / 802.11 Modules market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the WiFi / 802.11 Modules

Chapter 4: Presenting the WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the WiFi / 802.11 Modules market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



