WiFi as a Service Market Is Expected to Grow $8.4 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- According to a research report "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the WiFi as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, ease of WiFi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting, and quick deployment of networks and end-to-end value chain visibility offered to organizations are factors fueling the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe.



Browse 357 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 301 Pages and in-depth TOC on "WiFi as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143023614



Based on vertical, the education segment is estimated to lead the WiFi as a service market during forecast period.



The rapid adoption of the internet and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in the education industry has led to the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe. The use of WiFi as a service facilitates communication among teachers, researchers, students, and professors, among others to make learning easy. Educational institutions provide cloud-based WiFi services to their students and teachers to access crucial documents, presentations, project files, and other forms of data from remote locations. Apart from this, WiFi as a service also ensures the security and safety of educational institutions as playgrounds, parking lots, sports fields, and stadiums of these institutions are covered by WiFi services. The transportation and logistics segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of WiFi as a service by the transportation and logistics vertical for the effective distribution & storage, communication, and real-time tracking of products and vehicles. The development of intelligent transportation solutions and services has increased the demand for cloud managed WiFi services. These services ensure uninterrupted connectivity. The availability of WiFi as a service in public transport results in enhanced passenger experience and increased customer satisfaction.



Based on service, the managed services segment is expected to lead the WiFi as a service market from 2020 to 2025.



The managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2020 to 2025. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications. They offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage the availability and performance of networks. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.



The APAC region has sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in R&D activities for the development of new technologies. The need to reduce CAPEX and total cost of ownership of infrastructure by enterprises is a major driver for the growth of the WiFi as a Service market in the Asia Pacific region. A large number of enterprises are replacing their traditional Wi-Fi with cloud-based Wi-Fi offerings for improved agility and scalability. Well-established players in the North American and European regions are increasing their geographic reach to the Asia Pacific region.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=143023614



Market Players



Cisco Systems (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), ARRIS International (US), Aerohive Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communications (Canada), Telstra Corporation (Australia), Viasat (US), ADTRAN (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Superloop (Australia), iPass (US), Arista Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Riverbed Technology (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Edgecore Networks (Taiwan), Mist Systems (US), ALE International (France), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), and D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Datto (US), Cambium Networks (US), GlobalReach Technology (UK), Wi-Fi Soft Solutions (India), Ruijie Networks (China), TP-Link (China) are the leading players operating in the WiFi as a service market



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com