WiFi PR Group Presents Flavors of the Week with This Week's Hip-Hop Anthems

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Hip-hop has amassed an enormous following since its birth four decades ago. Hip-hop lovers are now left with a seemingly unending amount of choices as to what to listen to. But WiFi PR Group aims to make that easier with its recent release of its compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 4, on which it includes three rising independent hip-hop stars that are poised to make waves in the indie scene both nationally and internationally.



Indie Anthems Vol. 4 is a collection of international independent artists who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Released at SXSW in March 2014, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 downloaded cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



This week’s three Flavors of the Week, all of which are hip-hop artists and tracks featured on Indie Anthems Vol. 4, are Starks & Heights’ “Gestalt Concerto ft. Syd Popular,” Specyal T’s “Almost Lover” and Haven Write’s “France: Dark.”



Starks & Heights are a Toronto-based duo—producer and composer Heights and rapper and freestyle extraordinaire Marcus Starks—who have beaten the odds and overcome great challenges to produce their debut album, Creation Catastrophe Conundrum (2014), featuring their Indie Anthems track, “Gestalt Concerto.” “Gestalt Concerto” has a smooth, instrumental backdrop reminiscent of A Tribe Called Quest with a slick, straight delivery of lyrics akin to Kanye West. They also recently released their video “Just Like Light.”



Also hailing from Toronto, hip-hop and R&B artist Specyal T has released her Indie Anthems featured single “Almost Lover” in anticipation of her upcoming album, Dose of Distinction 2. The track has the breathy lightness of TLC while being strong and dynamic, all the while having a vocal presence that’s difficult to compare with other artists. Her debut album Dose of Distinction (2012) garnered her international fame when the album reached No. 11 on the UK Hip-hop/R&B charts just two days after its initial release, and she plans for more success with her latest recording effort.



Morgantown, WV’s own hip-hop lyricist, Haven Write, released his latest album, 14-32-64, in October 2013, which featured his Indie Anthems track, “France: Dark,” and he’s gearing up to release his next album, A War Waged With Words, later this year. “France: Dark” has a more undulating, conversational style of lyricism like that of Eminem and Yelawolf. He has already been well-received in his local scene, but with his upcoming compilation feature and recording, he’ll deliver his own sharp, clever lines to the masses.



While you still can, grab a download copy of Indie Anthems Vol. 4 on its Bandcamp page to hear these artists and more, specially curated by WiFi PR Group.



About Featured Hip-hop Tracks

Starks & Heights – “Gestalt Concerto ft. Syd Popular”

Specyal T – “Almost Lover”

Haven Write – “France: Dark”



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.