Pop-Punk Emo Artist Attention,Whore to Appear at the Garage in Burnsville MN

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Based in Minneapolis Minnesota, emo-pop punk group Attention,Whore is a self described “pop punk/ emo trio who humorously describes their likes as pizza, hanging out, pancakes, long walks on the beach, sleeping and playing music in dirty basements”. Attention,Whore is proud to announce their next upcoming performance appearance on May 4, 2013 at the Garage, 75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, MN. Recently they played to a sell out crowd at “City of the Weak” EP release show at the Beat Coffee House.



Members of the group include: Katy Marosok who sings vocals and plays guitar, Laurel McDonald who plays bass, and BJ Foster on drums. A spokesman for the group said, “A lot of Katy’s song writing comes from just feeling like an outcast and alone, and she wants to share her dreams and hopes. The main inspiration for every song is to make the audience feel like they’re not alone. She really wants the audience to know that someone else out there feels just like them. The biggest and best feeling she can impart is being able to take someone out of their problems, even if it’s just for a few minutes”.



The group and their style of music are often compared to Paramore, Blink and Brand New. Their songs are well-crafted catchy tunes with power chord riffs, instant hooks and big sing-along choruses. Marosok’s humor and razor sharp wit is becoming a signature brand for their lyrics and sing-along anthems, as demonstrated on their latest single, GFY, where it is currently streaming on the Warped Tour Battle of the Bands. Attention, Whore will be announcing the details of all of their their upcoming tour dates, and hopes that their new fans will vote for them to play on this year’s Warped Tour by visiting this link:http://www.battleofthebands.com/u/attnwhre



Attention,Whore plays in Minnesota but intends to spend more time at different venues throughout the US participating in various competitions such as an upcoming Rawkzilla battle of the bands event. The battle has established itself as the biggest and most legit battle of the bands in the midwest, with a 10,000 cash payout and 20,000 in equipment to the winner.



The group is very excited that new fans are seeking them out to discover their unique and authentically energized style of music. The group currently enjoys a rapidly growing fan base. The have recently launched their Official Artist profile on MTV at: http://www.mtv.com/artists/attention-whore



Attention, Whore is currently in the studio working on their upcoming EP, “Fight Fire With Friends” which is due for release in May and will be available for download on their Bandcamp page in May. The EP will include production by engineer Xander Moser and the Flight or Fight Music Group. The band will be going on tour in support of the “Fight Fire With Friends” EP with Drunk History from June 14th-22nd.



Attention, Whore has recently signed with The WiFi PR Group, based in Los Angeles California for representation, and can be contacted here: www.wifiprgroup.com



About Attention, Whore

