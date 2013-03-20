Wigan Pest Control Now Available Round the Clock

Wigan, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Pests are not just unwanted visitors but, their existence can compromise several aspects of a home not to mention the hygiene. The problem with pests that most home owners face is the buildup. If proper action is not taken on time, infestation issues can go over the roof and cause irreparable damages to health and property. The stakes are even higher when there are children and pets at home. Experts from Wigan pest control are therefore dedicating a lot of time in making sure residents stay safe.



Wigan pest control in a recent development introduced its expert assistance 24*7 to customers. Anyone with an apparent pest problem can now call the company and schedule a visit. New customers can also avail the opportunity of getting a free inspection done.



The company has over the years done more than pest control. It has given customers the power to eradicate pest infestations, the very moment something suspicious is noticed. As the company is one of the very few companies to attend to customer calls ASAP, both old as well as new clients have reported extreme levels of satisfaction. Wigan pest control handles a variety of pest infestations. Pests from bugs, bees to wasps are all dealt with by the experts of this company. In fact this company is also among the elite few to have three solid accreditations to its name.



Pests’ infestations more often than not involve use of harmful chemicals and fertilizers. To ensure eradication is properly done, use of such materials is inevitable. But, Wigan pest control adopts a different approach since it uses the most subtle chemicals. These substances are considered environmentally friendly and their use is to safeguard children and sensitive beings like pets from getting affected.



Pest control of Wigan is therefore on the top when it comes to handling quality pest control. Both inspection and eradication are done by experts ensuring every aspect right from safety to execution is managed well and up to the expectations of the customers.



The company is open to taking emergency visits and also ready to work with customers in order to develop an eradication schedule. With the 24*7 assistance, Wigan pest control has upped the list. To know more about the company log onto http://pestcontrolinwigan.com/



