Wigan Pest Control Provides Pest Extermination Services

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Wigan Pest Control, the pest extermination company based in Wigan City, serves as qualified experts in dealing with any type of pest infestation, from the common ones to extremely rare varieties. The specialized laboratory of the company helps in correctly diagnosing the type of infestation so that the company can effectively implement the extermination techniques to provide a pest-free environment. The operations of Wigan Pest Control extend throughout Wigan and its surrounding areas.



The expertise of the company is applicable to homes and businesses for any type and size of infestation. The pest control company uses the safest possible products for keeping children and pets safe from harmful chemicals. The preventive programs of Wigan Pest Control are flexible and range from intensive treatments to planned prevention programs.



The company claims high standards of customer service. Gabriel Kidd of Wigan Pest Control said, “As pest control experts we focus on dealing with unwanted pests in an environmentally responsible way. Whether our expert technicians are dealing with ants, bees, wasps, rats, bed-bugs or any other unwanted visitors to our clients’ homes, they will be available 24/7 to answer our clients’ calls and identify and deal with the problems quickly and thoroughly.”



Wigan Pest Control substantiates that their employees are trained to be familiar with latest methods of pest control. The company also provides quotes free of cost. Health and safety standard is maintained by carrying out all the pest control methods in a completely safe manner.



An exulted customer of Wigan Pest Control, Dennis Linn, said, “We called Wigan Pest Control after finding bedbugs in our apartment. They really understood how difficult it can be to have an infestation in your home and were so helpful with advice before and after the treatment. Best of all, our apartment has been completely free of bugs after their treatment.”



To view more details and services of Wigan Pest Control, log on to pestcontrolinwigan.com.



About Wigan Pest Control

Wigan Pest Control is a pest extermination company based in Wigan, Great Manchester with service accreditation awarded by BPCA (British Pest control Association), NPTA (National Pest Technicians Association) as well as OFT Approved Code. The region consisting of Wigan and surrounding areas, are well covered by the company through their expert services. Wigan Pest Control has a laboratory where diagnosis of the infestation is done correctly so as to effectively treat it. The pest control measures adopted by Wigan Pest Control are eco-friendly and flexible with primary focus on customer service.