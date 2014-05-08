WigMyWay Presents Its Vast Range of Stylised Wigs for Both Men and Women

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Hair is of tremendous significance for fashion and style. People have dressed their hair in various ways to appear different and stylish since old ages. Today, the limitation in hair styling has been reduced significantly as fashion has become a billion-dollar industry rather than individual person’s style statement. WigMayWay, Inc. is one company playing a fair role towards making desirable hairstyle achievable. It is a wholesaler and retailer of wigs in the United States and supplies variously styled women’s and men's wigs to various parts of the world. Though it started business in the last decade, it has grown significantly with strong markets in Europe, Southeast Asia and East Asia in addition to North America.



Hair is integral part of human body, though it is lifeless. Most people feel uncomfortable with improperly grown hair, too much or too less hair on body or face, etc. In other words, even though hair can be simply shaved off the body, it commands respect and care. However, people have different kinds of hair depending upon their race sand the geography and climate of the place where they live. Still, many people have health and/or hormone issue, due to which the quality of their hair does not suit certain hairstyle. However, the technology has advanced enough to let people carry desired hairstyle even without natural hair. Wigs manufactured nowadays with extremely close replication of natural hair.



Men and women wigs that are sold at WigMyWay, Inc. bear close resemblance with natural hair in terms of both appearance and feel. There are numerous varieties of wigs for both men and women, who can be sure to find the right piece according to their choice. There are more than 200 varieties available for women and 13 different styles for men. Besides, the online presence makes shopping even easier. This is the age of ecommerce and people expect flexibility in everything. The online shop of WigMyWay, Inc. acknowledges the significance of both hair and ecommerce.



WigMyWay provides express shipping via EMS, which takes 3 to 5 working days, and regular airmail via USPS, which takes 10 to 25 working days. Moreover, the company accepts payment via American Express, Master Card, PayPal and Visa. The company provides 14-day window for exchange of purchased products or refund. Customers only have to ensure that the item being returned is in the same condition as at the time of delivery. Customers residing in regions that are included in the shipping limits of WigMyWay need to contact the company regarding their requirement before placing order.



About WigMyWay, Inc.

Website: www.wigmyway.com

WigMayWay, Inc. is an online wholesale and retail store for all kinds of wigs for men and women. It was started in 2012 while the company has been in wig business since 2008. WigMyWay designs and manufactures wigs, hair pieces, hair extensions and accessories. It has office and warehouse in the United States as well as China.



For Media Contact:

Wigmyway Inc.

Dav5, 120 N California Ave,

La Puente, CA, 91744, USA

Tel: 862133931836, 626-7233715

Fax:862133931903