"Wild Atlantic Way Photo Guide," Featuring Stunning Fine Art Photo Prints, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Cork, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- A beautiful photo guide of the Wild Atlantic Way, the Wild Atlantic Way Photo Guide, assembled by photographer Mark Gorman, brings a fascination with maps, locations, and photography to people around the world. Featuring fine art photography of specific locations along Ireland's famous 2,500-kilometer Wild Atlantic Way, beautiful locations and natural wonders of the world from along the Ireland coast are documented in stunning quality over the last five years.



Each photo guide includes a map and geographic coordinates to the location of each photograph along the Wild Atlantic Way. The project, which features a limited edition run of 100 copies of each print, makes this work a unique, artistic piece that gives backers from around the world their own personal taste of the Wild Atlantic Way.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the photo guide, including printing and shipping costs. The completed guide and prints are expected to ship in early April 2020 to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fotagraphics/wild-atlantic-way-photo-guide



Supporters around the world can back the Wild Atlantic Way photo guide by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €39 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including limited edition prints. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Wild Atlantic Way Photo Guide

The Wild Atlantic Way Photo Guide is the work of Mark Gorman from Cork, Ireland. Gorman, a professional designer and photographer, is passionate about taking pictures of the ever-changing coast and Wild Atlantic Way. A graduate of the National College of Art & Design, NCAD Dublin, Ireland, Gorman's intense passion for photography and nature are showcased in this Wild Atlantic Way Photo Guide.



Contact:

Contact Person: Mark Gorman

Company: Mark Gorman

City: Cork

Country: Ireland

Phone: 00353876683353

Email: mark@fotagraphics.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fotagraphics/wild-atlantic-way-photo-guide