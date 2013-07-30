Wild Blue Sports a Supplier of Camping and Outdoor Sports Equipment Are Pleased to Be Accepting the Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Bitcoins are a very popular kind of cryptocurreny; users store their Bitcoins on a computer’s hard drive or removable storage device store, they can be transferred from user to user electronically without the use of a third-party. Banks, card processors and e-wallets become obsolete when Bitcoin is used.



The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has seen a rapid increase in interest since its inception in 2008; this interest has led to a very volatile rise in value and made the cryptocurrency more mainstream. Due to this mainstream interest, an ever-growing number of online retailers have begun accepting Bitcoin as payment for their goods, one retailer now accepting Bitcoin is Wild Blue Sports.



Wild Blue Sports are an innovative supplier of outdoor sports gear, they say that their aim is to "provide the best products and invest in new and cutting edge solutions which benefit you and the outdoors". Wild Blue Sports are not only keen to look at new technologies that provide their customers with the best shopping experience, they would also like to hear from manufacturers of innovative outdoor sports equipment.



Everyone that is involved with the site has a passion for the great outdoors and outdoor sports like hunting and fishing the sites founders believe that because of this passion and in-depth knowledge they can source equipment that offers the best value whether customers buy from the site using Bitcoin or Dollars. Wild Blue Sports would like invite anyone interested in outdoor pursuits to connect with them via the sites Facebook page.