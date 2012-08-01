Trekk Imports Offers Wild Joe Kopi Luwak Coffee for Sale Online

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Kopi luwak coffee is incredibly rare, and comes only in limited harvests. The beans are first eaten by the Asian palm civet where they pass through its digestive tract and are chemically altered to create a unique, smooth flavor that is coveted all over the world. A pound of this rare coffee can easily sell for over $3000 U.S. Trekk Imports is now offering 100 gram bags of free-range kopi luwak coffee beans for sale through http://www.wildjoekopiluwakcoffee.com/.



Wild Joe's kopi luwak beans are a blessing to any coffee lover's palate because their beans are harvested from free range Asian civets which eat only the ripest beans and usually only ingest a few beans per plant, unlike their caged counterparts who are made to consume any type of bean, regardless of its ripeness. Trekk Imports Wild Joe kopi luwak beans are diligently harvested from local villages in small batches each year where the bean farmers are paid fair wages for their labor. Through their extensive inspection process, Trekk Imports personally ensures that the beans received by consumers will not be diluted in any way.



Trekk Imports kopi luwak coffee beans are individually hand-selected by village workers living in Bali. The company has been hard at work for well over the past decade importing unique Balinese goods into the United States including antiques, statues, teak furniture, and now coffee. The employees at Trekk Imports work in tandem with their Balinese supplier to guarantee the authenticity of their products and for the added assurance that Balinese workers will be paid the appropriate compensation commensurate with their work.



http://www.wildjoekopiluwakcoffee.com/ is a great gift for any coffee lover. When prepared properly, Wild Joe's kopi luwak coffee should provide the drinker with a low acid, smooth, and altogether flavorful and memorable drink. As long as their supply lasts, Trekk Imports will be offering their 100 gram packets of genuine free range, fair trade kopi luwak beans for $50.00 U.S., and they also offer free shipping to anywhere in the United States. This one of a kind rare coffee is quite literally worth its weight in gold and is sure to be treasured by any coffee connoisseur.