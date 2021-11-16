Wild Lights Returns to Elmwood Park Zoo This Friday

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2021 -- Elmwood Park Zoo is pleased to announce the return of its holiday lights event, Wild Lights, for its fourth consecutive year. Debuting in 2018, Wild Lights is now a highly-anticipated annual celebration for families in the Greater Philadelphia region. Wild Lights transforms EPZ into a dazzling holiday wonderland, with thousands of lights adorning the trees, exhibits, and buildings throughout the zoo's entire 16 acres.



Tickets are on sale now for select dates, beginning November 19 and running through December 30th. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at epzwildlights.com.



As in previous years, the zoo has made new additions to its featured lighted attractions and decor installations. Most nights of Wild Lights will also feature wild animal encounters, live performances, live DJs, photos with Santa, carousel rides, and more. Photos with Santa are sponsored by Children's Dental Health.



New events currently scheduled to be held during this year's Wild Lights include the following:



Dog Nights - Guests can visit Wild Lights with their four-legged friends



Wild Lights Just For You - Guests with sensory sensitivities will enjoy smaller crowds and lower volumes during this specially-organized evening



Montco Makers Tasting Nights - The Zoo Brew Bar and Beer Garden will host local breweries, distilleries, and wineries sampling their finest creations



Details on these special events are listed on epzwildlights.com.



"We're excited to host another Wild Lights this year, and we're looking forward to sharing with our guests all the sights and sounds of the holidays," said Al Zone, Elmwood Park Zoo's Executive Director and CEO.



Wild Lights evening events are scheduled for 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Admission is $14.95 for adults and children. Yearly Zoo Members can purchase Wild Lights tickets for $10.95. Children ages 0 to 2 years old are free. Onsite parking is available and there is no additional charge.



Wild Lights is generously sponsored by Taphouse 23. Located in Bridgeport, PA, Taphouse 23 serves gourmet food and the finest locally-sourced craft brews. Additional support is provided by T-Mobile, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Tompkins Vist Bank, Norristown Fire Department, Lyons Recreation, Tube Methods, Genisys Credit Union, PECO, Twinkly, Be Marketing, D&S Elite Construction, and Children's Dental Health.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.