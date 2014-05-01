Wild Rabbit Implements Latest Drone Technology for Los Angeles Aerial Cinematography

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Wild Rabbit, a specialist in Los Angeles aerial cinematography, has revealed its custom-built drones and helicopters for capturing 360? shots and helping directors to better tell their story. Seeking to redefine aerial cinematography, it provides machines able to fly at low altitudes and carry sophisticated film equipment. The company can set up the equipment in minutes.



The aerial vehicles used by the company have been custom built, tested, and maintained. These also integrate a 3-axis brushless camera gimbal created by White Rabbit. When a Red Camera is mounted to it, the most stable aerial footage available is provided, while DSLR equipment is also supported.



Each drone is operated by a two-man team. Pilots and camera operators work together to execute precise cinematic shots from just about anywhere. The images are broadcast wirelessly to HD monitors accessible to directors.



The aerial vehicles employed by White Rabbit can fly up to 30 mph and set up in 10 minutes. They are also able to transmit images from up to 1,000 feet away. Safety is always considered as drones are operated at least 10 feet from actors, and not more than 400 feet above the ground as required by law.



Go to http://www.wildrabbitproductions.com/los-angeles-aerial-cinematography/ to learn more.